Read italian writer and learn italian language
you can learn italian language, reading short stories, poetry .. of italian writer, or also trough italian history and history of art. Anita 3495555702
mail: anitabruno62@gmail.com
General Info
Address via Annia 62
Email address anitabruno62@gmail.com
View on Map
Read italian writer and learn italian language
via Annia 62
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Bilingual kindergarden seeks English mothertongue teacher
Bilingual kindergarden LA CASETTA DEI PULCINI in Grottarossa area seeks a mothertongue English teacher starting in September 2022, or this late spring. Full time job,8 hours a day...
Italian conversations on Skype
italian translator and teacher offers italian conversations to English/French people on Skype
massages(serious)on appointment),studio (close vatican museums)/place (city center) 3337441093 mask required
Online Native English Tutor (British)
Hello, my name is Frank and I am a mature private native English tutor from the United Kingdom. I am a fully qualified CELTA teacher who holds an MBA from Durham University in the...