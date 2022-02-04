Qualified mother-tongue Italian Teacher

Certified multilingual language instructor with more than 10 years teaching experience in Italian as Foreign Language is available for private lessons in person or on-line.

If interested, please do not hesitate to contact me for rates and times at chiarafanton7@gmail.com.

Best,

Chiara Fanton

More about me: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chiarafanton/

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76401
Previous article English Mother tongue Teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Read italian writer and learn italian language
Lessons

Read italian writer and learn italian language

Online Native English Tutor (British)
Lessons

Online Native English Tutor (British)

English Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Teachers

French qualified mother tongue teacher.
Lessons

French qualified mother tongue teacher.

Native English Teacher
Lessons

Native English Teacher

Mothertongue English teacher
Lessons

Mothertongue English teacher

Looking for Math students
Lessons

Looking for Math students

Mother tongue English Teacher
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)
Lessons

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)

Tai chi classes available
Lessons

Tai chi classes available

Life Coach available
Services Lessons Personal

Life Coach available

BEGINNER Italian language course
Lessons

BEGINNER Italian language course

Music/flauto traverso English speaking teacher
Lessons

Music/flauto traverso English speaking teacher

IB Physics SL/HL Tutor
Lessons

IB Physics SL/HL Tutor

Business English Lessons Online
Lessons

Business English Lessons Online