Childrens Ballet Class in English!

Children’s Ballet Class in English in Testaccio.

For ages 7-9. Classes offered by a professional American ballerina with over 10 years of teaching experience and conducted in English. The lesson will be 1 hour of classical ballet, where children can work on their coordination, memory, motor skills, and English comprehension all in one. First lesson offered on Saturday, 12 February, from 16:00-17:00. Cost is 15€. Contact me for any further questions!