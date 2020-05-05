Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

she has been in Rome since 2002, good experiences and references, looks for a full/part-time live-out job. contact 333 7897981.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70438
Previous article Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons
Next article Double bed with head board and frame

RELATED ARTICLES

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

Professional translator: Italian / French > English
Jobs wanted

Professional translator: Italian / French > English

English Proofreader/Copy Editor
Jobs wanted

English Proofreader/Copy Editor

Bilingue:Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Jobs wanted

Bilingue:Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano

Looking for an opportunity
Jobs wanted

Looking for an opportunity

VIDEO EDITOR – I bring your story to life
Jobs wanted

VIDEO EDITOR – I bring your story to life

Lezioni di inglese online / traduzione documenti
Jobs wanted

Lezioni di inglese online / traduzione documenti

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Italian woman is looking for a job
Jobs wanted

Italian woman is looking for a job

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time
Jobs wanted Personal Babysitters in Milan

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time

British girl available for English babysitting
Jobs wanted

British girl available for English babysitting

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs