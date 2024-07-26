Seeking positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17. Various positions are available in September for our day camps in Rome and school programs in Umbria. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, ESL teaching background, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to staff@alphabet-education.com
Exciting Counselor Positions for September
Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
