Exciting Counselor Positions for September

By: Wanted in Rome

Seeking positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17. Various positions are available in September for our day camps in Rome and school programs in Umbria. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, ESL teaching background, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to staff@alphabet-education.com

Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
Email address staff@alphabet-education.com

