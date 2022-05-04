Rome hosts Race for the Cure on 8 May

Race for the Cure raises awareness and funds for breast cancer.

The 2022 edition of the Komen Race for the Cure will take place on the streets of central Rome on Sunday 8 May to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

The annual event is divided into three categories: a non-competitive 5-km run; a 2-km walk; and a competitive 5-km race.

The main event on Sunday is preceded by a three-day festival of health and fitness workshops, family activities and free medical screening at the Race Village in the Circus Maximus, from 5-7 May.

The money raised goes towards funding educational and early detection programmes to help fight breast cancer.

To participate in the event - which is open to men, women and children - register online with minimum donation of €15.

Race for the Cure participants can enjoy free access to state museums and archaeological sites in Rome over the weekend, by presenting the registration receipt or wearing the race t-shirt.

Sunday's Race for the Cure begins at the Circus Maximus at 10.00, taking in landmarks including the Colosseum and the Baths of Caracalla along the way, bfore finishing back at the starting point.

Full information about the Rome event, including how to donate and register, can be found on the Race for the Cure Italia website.

Photo credit: Angelo Cordeschi / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Rome hosts Race for the Cure on 8 May

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

