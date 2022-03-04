Rome's Gemelli rated best hospital in Italy again

Gemelli climbs eight places to 37th in world rankings.

Rome's Policlinico Gemelli has been confirmed as the best hospital in Italy for the second consecutive year in the annual rankings compiled by American magazine Newsweek and Statista Inc.

The Gemelli is once again ranked among the top 50 hospitals internationally, this year climbing eight places from 45th last year to 37th position in the World's Best Hospitals list.

Welcoming the result, Gemelli general manager Marco Elefanti said it confirms the validity of the choices and governance system "aimed at combining teaching and research activities" at the university hospital.

The annual list assessed 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries, taking into account a variety of Key Performance Indicators, tens of thousands of interviews with doctors and health professionals, and patient satisfaction questionnaires.

Italy has 16 hospitals in the world's top 250, six of which are in the top 100. The US tops the list, with the Mayo Clinic in first place, followed by the Cleveland Clinic and Massachusetts General in third.

The Gemelli made international headlines last July when its doctors performed colon surgery on Pope Francis.

Sometimes referred to as "the pope's hospital", the Gemelli has a section on the 10th floor reserved exclusively for popes, where John Paul II was treated after being shot in 1981.

The Gemelli was also in the news this week after it welcomed a seven-year-old Ukrainian cancer patient after she and her mother fled the Russian invasion of their country.