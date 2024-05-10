23.6 C
News Health

Italy's state museums free for Race for the Cure participants

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Race for the Cure celebrates 25 years in Italy.

Italy's main state museums will open for free to participants of the 2024 edition of Race for the Cure, the charity sporting event that raises funds and awareness for breast cancer, the Italian culture ministry announced.

Those who wish to partake of the initiative must wear the official Race for the Cure shirt and bring their donation receipt for the annual event which this year celebrates 25 years.

The Rome edition of Race for the Cure takes place this weekend, with the museum offer available from 10-12 May.

Rome museums and landmarks opening their doors for free to Race for the Cure participants include the Colosseum, the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, Palazzo Barberini, Castel S. Angelo and the Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia.

After Rome, the Race for the Cure will be held in Bari, Bologna, Brescia and Matera where the free museum initiative will be also be offered.

For full details see the Komen Italia websitePhoto credit: Angelo Cordeschi / Shutterstock.com.

