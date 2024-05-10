Italy's state museums free for Race for the Cure participants

Race for the Cure celebrates 25 years in Italy.

Italy's main state museums will open for free to participants of the 2024 edition of Race for the Cure, the charity sporting event that raises funds and awareness for breast cancer, the Italian culture ministry announced.

Those who wish to partake of the initiative must wear the official Race for the Cure shirt and bring their donation receipt for the annual event which this year celebrates 25 years.

The Rome edition of Race for the Cure takes place this weekend, with the museum offer available from 10-12 May.

Dal #9maggio torna a #Roma la #RaceForTheCure! Il #MiC apre gratuitamente i principali luoghi della cultura statali di Roma e dintorni a tutti i partecipanti, nei giorni 10, 11 e 12 maggio. Indossa la maglia e porta con te la ricevuta di iscrizione.

Info: https://t.co/3Jmqakd9tO pic.twitter.com/fbOlygw6A3 — Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) May 7, 2024

Rome museums and landmarks opening their doors for free to Race for the Cure participants include the Colosseum, the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, Palazzo Barberini, Castel S. Angelo and the Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia.

After Rome, the Race for the Cure will be held in Bari, Bologna, Brescia and Matera where the free museum initiative will be also be offered.

For full details see the Komen Italia website. Photo credit: Angelo Cordeschi / Shutterstock.com.