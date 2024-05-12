24.5 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 13 May 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meloni vs Schlein: Italy premier and opposition leader to face off in TV duel
News Politics

Meloni vs Schlein: Italy premier and opposition leader to face off in TV duel

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Televised debate to come ahead of EU elections.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Fratelli d'Italia (FdI) party, and the leader of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) Elly Schlein, are to meet in a televised debate on 23 May.

 

The TV duel, scheduled two weeks before the European elections, will take place on the RAI 1 talk show Porta a Porta hosted by veteran journalist Bruno Vespa.

 

Meloni and Schlein, both of whom are running as candidates in the EU elections, are expected to debate key issues including employment and safety in the workplace, healthcare and migration.

 

It will be the first time that two female political leaders go head to head on television in Italy, according to the state broadcaster RAI.

 

The two-way showdown has been criticised by opposition parties including the populist Movimento 5 Stelle, led by former premier Giuseppe Conte, and the centrist Azione of Carlo Calenda.

 

Riccardo Magi of the liberal Più Europa party slammed the Meloni-Schlein debate as an "out of tune duet" in "violation of the law", saying: "Either there is a debate between all the forces in the field, or the confrontation between the leader of the PD and the premier should not take place."

 

Photo credit: paparazzza / Shutterstock.com.
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Politics

Salman Rushdie urges Italy premier Giorgia Meloni to 'grow up'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy state broadcaster RAI opens disciplinary case against journalist amid censorship row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's Liguria governor Toti arrested on corruption charges

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's state broadcaster journalists strike amid media censorship row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy premier Giorgia Meloni to run in EU elections

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Rome bus and metro fare hikes necessary, mayor says

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's top court clarifies fascist salute ruling

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy to dedicate postage stamp to Silvio Berlusconi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -