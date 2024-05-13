24.5 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 13 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Train strike: Italy rail passengers face disruption on 19 May
News Transport

Train strike: Italy rail passengers face disruption on 19 May

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike set to affect Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord services.

Rail passengers in Italy face potential disruption to train services on Sunday 19 May due to a nationwide strike by employees of Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord.

The 23-hour industrial action is scheduled from 03.00 on 19 May until 02.00 on 20 May and may result in changes to train timetables, even before and after the strike, Trenitalia said on its website.

The strike could affect high-speed, long-distance and regional train services, Trenitalia said.

The fact that most of the strike is scheduled on a Sunday means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations, according to Italian media.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Ambrit 724 x 450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy faces taxi strike on 21 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Florence rewards commuters who swap cars for bikes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy bus and metro strike on Monday 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 26 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bus and metro fares set to rise

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on Thursday 11 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome swaps asphalt for cobblestones on Aventine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -

Rome closes Metro A early for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -