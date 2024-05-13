Train strike: Italy rail passengers face disruption on 19 May

Strike set to affect Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord services.

Rail passengers in Italy face potential disruption to train services on Sunday 19 May due to a nationwide strike by employees of Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord.

The 23-hour industrial action is scheduled from 03.00 on 19 May until 02.00 on 20 May and may result in changes to train timetables, even before and after the strike, Trenitalia said on its website.

The strike could affect high-speed, long-distance and regional train services, Trenitalia said.

The fact that most of the strike is scheduled on a Sunday means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations, according to Italian media.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.