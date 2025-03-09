12.7 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 09 March 2025
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
6 Nations 2025
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces public transport strike on 1 April
News Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on 1 April

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike timetables set to vary from city to city as Italy's transport unions protest over renewal of national contract.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Tuesday 1 April due to a national 24-hour strike, unions said late on Saturday.

The walkout is set to affect local bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables expected to vary from city to city.

The industrial dispute was called by numerous trade unions representing public transport workers, including Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Faisa Cisal and Ugl Fna.

Unions say the strike has been organised to demand the government to renew the national contract with workers in the public transport sector.

Details of the strike and the guaranteed time slots when public transport services will operate are expected to be released in the coming days, we will update this article accordingly.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Gennaro Leonardi / Shutterstock.com.

6 Nations 2025
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 24 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bus strike on Thursday night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's Metro B line celebrates 70 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces 24-hour train strike on 25-26 January

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy transport minister Salvini under fire over train chaos

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Strikes in Italy to hit public transport, trains and airports on Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

New Year in Rome: public transport

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -