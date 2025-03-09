Italy faces public transport strike on 1 April

Strike timetables set to vary from city to city as Italy's transport unions protest over renewal of national contract.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Tuesday 1 April due to a national 24-hour strike, unions said late on Saturday.

The walkout is set to affect local bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables expected to vary from city to city.

The industrial dispute was called by numerous trade unions representing public transport workers, including Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Faisa Cisal and Ugl Fna.

Unions say the strike has been organised to demand the government to renew the national contract with workers in the public transport sector.

Details of the strike and the guaranteed time slots when public transport services will operate are expected to be released in the coming days, we will update this article accordingly.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Gennaro Leonardi / Shutterstock.com.