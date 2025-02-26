Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and public transport in March

Italy faces a series of strikes affecting transport and travel in March.

People travelling and commuting in Italy in March face disruption due to a series of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport services.

8 March: General strike

A national general strike is scheduled in Italy on Saturday 8 March, International Women's Day, leading to possible disruption to schools, healthcare, public offices, factories and transport, including air travel.

The strike action, backed by the SLAI-COBAS, CUB and USI-CIT trade unions, will affect air transport for the entire day, while the railway sector will be affected from 21.00 on 7 March until the same time the following day. Further details are expected to be announced nearer the time.

16 March: Baggage handlers' strike

Baggage handlers at airports across Italy are to engage in a 24-hour strike, backed by the FLAI trade union, on Sunday 16 March.

Workers at Techno Sky, a company that deals with the operation and maintenance of air traffic control systems, plan to stage a separate four-hour national strike, from midday until 16.00, on the same date.

The strike action, expected to impact airport operations including check-in and baggage services, could also lead to possible disruption of flight schedules.



18-19 March: Train strike

Train passengers in Italy face delays and cancellations on 18-19 March due to a 24-hour strike railway workers at Trenitalia, Italo, Trenord and Trenitalia Tper.

Scheduled from 21.00 on Tuesday 18 March until the same time on Wednesday 19 March, the strike is set to affect both regional and long-distance train journeys however services are guraranteed during busy rush-hour periods in the morning and evening.

The strike was originally scheduled over the weekend of 22-23 February but was called off by the USB union amid a row with Italy’s strike watchdog.

A separate eight-hour strike on 19 March, called by the UGL Ferrovieri, FAST-Confsal and ORSA Trasporti trade unions, will see railway workers walk out from 09.01 to 16.59.

We update our news of strikes in Italy regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.