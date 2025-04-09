8.7 C
News Travel

Strikes to disrupt air travel in Italy on 9 April

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

EasyJet staff to join national strike on Wednesday.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption on Wednesday 9 April due to national strike action by airport staff at airports around the country.

The four-hour strike, scheduled from 10.30 to 14.30, has been called by the CUB Trasporti trade union.

The walkout may affect flight schedules as well as impacting ground operations including check-in and baggage services.

The strike could result in flights being "delayed or cancelled", Rome airport management company AdR warned, advising passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline.

Flight attendants employed by low-cost airline easyJet are set to take part in the four-hour strike on Wednesday in protest over working conditions.

Drivers at Milan airports Linate and Malpensa will also follow the same strike timetable, while staff at the Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo will stage a walkout from 10.00 to 18.00.

Later this week, on 11-12 April, train passengers in Italy face delays and cancellations due to a 23-hour national strike by railway workers.

For official information about upcoming public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Zakhar Mar / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

