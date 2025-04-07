Italy faces national train strike on 11-12 April

Strike set to affect rail services across Italy.

Train passengers in Italy face delays and cancellations on 11-12 April due to a 23-hour national strike by railway workers at Trenitalia, Italo, Trenord and Trenitalia Tper.

Called by the USB Lavoro Privato trade union, the strike is scheduled from 03.00 on Friday 11 April until 02.00 on Saturday 12 April.

The walkout, which will include workers in the freight sector, is set to affect both regional and long-distance train journeys.

However a minimum number of services will be guraranteed, by law, with details set to be announced nearer the time.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Rostislav Glinsky / Shutterstock.com.