Italy's Neos airline to launch new direct flights from US to Puglia

Non-stop flights to link New York and Bari.

Italian airline Neos will launch the first-ever nonstop flights from the United States to Italy's southern Puglia region between 3 June and 15 October 2025.

The new direct route operated by the private airline will connect New York JFK with Bari International Airport, using 335-seater Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, offering premium and economy class.

The seasonal flights willl depart from JFK every Tuesday at 16.00, arriving at Karol Wojtyla Airport in Bari the following morning at 08.00. Flights from Bari will depart every Wednesday at 11.30, arriving at JFK at 13.50.

The new Puglia route will bring to three the number of Italy-New York routes operated by Neos, in addition to Milan and Palermo.

Aldo Patruno, director of Puglia's regional tourism department, said the flights are "a response to our belief that the United States is one of the most promising tourism sources for Puglia,” stressing the "burgeoning interest in Puglia’s distinctive history, culture, traditions, food and wine.”

In 2024 more than 10 million passengers flew in and out of Puglia’s airports of Bari, Brindisi and Foggia, an increase of 10 per cent compared to the year before.

Founded in 2001, Neos is a subsidiary of Alpitour World, an Italian conglomerate specialising in tourism and transport.