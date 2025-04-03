20.9 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 03 April 2025
Italy's news in English
  Home
  News
  New Orient Express train offers luxury rail travel in Italy
News Travel

New Orient Express train offers luxury rail travel in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Made in Italy train will showcase the country's culture, landscapes and culinary excellence.

A new luxury train, La Dolce Vita Orient Express, was unveiled at Ostiense station in Rome on Thursday before making its maiden journey to the vineyards of Tuscany.

The five-star service is operated by luxury hospitality companies Arsenale and Orient Express with the support of Italy's Fondazione FS Italiane and FS Treni Turistici Italiani.

The train, entirely built and designed in Italy, will travel through 14 regions between the north and south of Italy, following eight exclusive itineraries designed for the high-end international tourism market.

Each itinerary is based around the slow tourism model, immersing travellers in local traditions and landscapes, and offering typical foods and wines from the regions along the way.

The destinations include Venice, Portofino, Siena, Rome, Matera, Taormina and Palermo, with culinary itineraries centred on the vineyards of Montalcino and the truffles of Nizza Monferrato.

The designs by Dimorestudio aim to combine the Italian lifestyle with the spirit of contemporary travel, drawing inspiration from Italy's Dolce Vita era in the 1960s.

There are 12 deluxe cabins, 18 suites, one La Dolce Vita suite as well as a restaurant treating travellers to five-star dining with menus created by the three Michelin-starred chef Heinz Beck.

Full details including prices are available on the official website.

