News Travel

Rome's Fiumicino wins Best Airport award for sixth year in a row

By: Wanted in Rome

Rome's Fiumicino airport, known officially as Leonardo da Vinci, has been rated Best Airport in Europe with more than 40 million passengers, for the sixth year in a row.

The recognition is awarded by Airports Council International (ACI), the international association that interviews passengers to measure perceived quality in more than 350 airports all over the world.

The award, based on the quality of services at Fiumicino, is the first time in the history of ACI surveys that the same airport wins the top prize for six consecutive years.

Fiumicino also received ACI awards for "Airport with the most dedicated staff", "Most pleasant airport" and "Cleanest airport".

The recognition - the latest in a string of awards for the Rome hub - comes after Fiumicino airport won the highest 5-Star Airport Rating from Skytrax, the principal rating and assessment company in the international airport sector, earlier this year.

