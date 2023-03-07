Rome's Fiumicino wins Best Airport award for sixth year in a row

Fiumicino airport celebrates its latest award.

Rome's Fiumicino airport, known officially as Leonardo da Vinci, has been rated Best Airport in Europe with more than 40 million passengers, for the sixth year in a row.

The recognition is awarded by Airports Council International (ACI), the international association that interviews passengers to measure perceived quality in more than 350 airports all over the world.

The award, based on the quality of services at Fiumicino, is the first time in the history of ACI surveys that the same airport wins the top prize for six consecutive years.

Per il VI anno consecutivo, il Leonardo Da Vinci si aggiudica il "Best Airport Over 40 Millions Passengers In Europe" di @ACIWorld , nel contesto dell’ "Airport Service Quality 2022", programma internazionale di rilevazione della soddisfazione dei passeggeri pic.twitter.com/a9zhGIelKE — Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) March 6, 2023

Fiumicino also received ACI awards for "Airport with the most dedicated staff", "Most pleasant airport" and "Cleanest airport".

The recognition - the latest in a string of awards for the Rome hub - comes after Fiumicino airport won the highest 5-Star Airport Rating from Skytrax, the principal rating and assessment company in the international airport sector, earlier this year.