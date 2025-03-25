Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and public transport in April

Italy faces a series of strikes affecting transport and travel in April.

People travelling and commuting in Italy in April face disruption due to a number of national strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport services.

9 April: Airport strike

Air travellers in Italy face disruption on Wednesday 9 April due to strike action by airport staff at airports around the country.

The four-hour strike, scheduled from midday until 16.00, has been called by the CUB Trasporti trade union.

The walkout may affect flight schedules as well as impacting ground operations including check-in and baggage services.

11-12 April: Rail strike

Train passengers in Italy face delays and cancellations on 11-12 April due to a 23-hour strike by railway workers at Trenitalia, Italo, Trenord and Trenitalia Tper.

Scheduled from 03.00 on Friday 11 April until 02.00 on Saturday 12 April, the strike has been called by the USB Lavoro Privato trade union.

The walkout is set to affect both regional and long-distance train journeys however a minimum number of services will be guraranteed (details to be published nearer the time).



26 April: Public transport strike

A four-hour strike is set to cause disruption to local public transport services in cities across Italy on Saturday 26 April.

The walkout, called by the Faisa-Confail trade union, will affect local bus, subway and tram services.

Strike timetables are set to vary from city to city, with details to be announced nearer the time.



We update our news of strikes in Italy regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Gennaro Leonardi / Shutterstock.com.