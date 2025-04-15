19.6 C
News Travel

Rome's Fiumicino ranked in World's Top 10 Airports

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Fiumicino scoops top 5-Star Skytrax ranking for third year in a row.

Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport, better known as Fiumicino, has been included among the Skytrax World's Top 10 Airports ranking for the first time.

The prestigious ranking by Skytrax, the principal rating and assessment company in the international airport sector, sees Fiumicino climb four places from 12th place last year to eighth in 2025.

Fiumicino also retained its coveted 5-Star Skytrax rating for the third consecutive year, placing it among an elite group of only 12 airports worldwide to achieve this highest standard.

The Skytrax ranking is based on comprehensive audits assessing up to 800 performance indicators across more than 30 different areas of airport services and facilities.

Marco Troncone, CEO of Rome airport management company Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) said the double accolade "once again demonstrates our constant commitment to guaranteeing the quality and excellence of services, focusing on innovation and sustainability, to our passengers".

“Our goal is now to further develop Leonardo Da Vinci" - Troncone said in a statement - "strengthening the role of Rome in the global air transport panorama, as well as in a logic of protecting and consolidating the international competitiveness of Italy”.

Fiumicino has "made clear progress in recent years" - Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said - "From the standards of its infrastructure to the reliability of the travel experience it offers, the airport continues to amaze travellers and strengthen its position as a leader in its region."

The recognition for Fiumicino, which registered almost 50 million travellers in 2024, is the latest in a string of awards for Italy's largest airport.

Last month Fiumicino was rated Best Airport in Europe with more than 40 million passengers for the eighth year in a row.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) recognition was awarded by Airports Council International (ACI), the international association that interviews passengers to measure perceived quality in more than 400 airports all over the world.

Photo credit: Woody Alec / Shutterstock.com.

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
