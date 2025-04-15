President Mattarella Hospitalised for Pacemaker Implantation

​On April 15, 2025, Italian President Sergio Mattarella was admitted to Rome's Santo Spirito Hospital for the implantation of a pacemaker. The procedure was deemed necessary following medical evaluations. The President is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to resume his duties shortly. ​

The Santo Spirito Hospital, one of Europe's oldest medical institutions, has previously hosted President Mattarella during official events, underscoring his longstanding connection to the facility.

Further updates on President Mattarella's health and recovery will be provided as more information becomes available.