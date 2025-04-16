Italy's leaders wish President Mattarella a speedy recovery after pacemaker surgery

Mattarella undergoes pacemaker surgery in Rome.

Italy's political leaders have wished President Sergio Mattarella a speedy recovery after the Italian head of state underwent pacemaker surgery in Rome's Santo Spirito Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The Quirinale has stressed that the operation had been scheduled in advance and that the president's medical condition is not a cause for alarm.

Mattarella, 83, carried out his official duties on Tuesday, working all day until meeting with the president of Montenegro Milojko Spajić at around 18.00.

In a post on X, Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni offered Mattarella her "heartfelt wishes for a prompt and full recovery", adding: "Italy awaits him soon, with the strength and dedication of always."

The president received online wishes for a speedy recovery from the leader of the senate, Ignazio La Russa, as well as from multiple government ministers.

Elly Schlein, leader of the opposition centre-left Partito Democratico (PD), offered Mattarella her best wishes while speaking on the La7 television programme DiMartedì.

Matteo Renzi, leader of the liberal Italia Viva party, and Carlo Calenda, leader of the centrist Azione, also took to social media to extend their good wishes to Italy's head of state.

Mattarella is hospitalised in the cardiology department of Santo Spirito in the care of the head physician Roberto Ricci, according to news agency ANSA, amid speculation that the surgery may have been scheduled to coincide with Italy's Easter holidays.

The president, who in January marked a record 10 years in office, is set to resume his duties within a week, according to the Quirinale calendar.

His upcoming appointments include ceremonies in Rome and Genoa to mark the Festa della Liberazione, a public holiday in Italy, on 25 April.

Photo credit: Tinxi / Shutterstock.com.