Vance meets Pope Francis briefly on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis marked Easter Sunday with Urbi et Orbi blessing.

US vice president JD Vance was granted a brief, private meeting with Pope Francis at the pontiff's Casa Santa Marta residence at the Vatican on Easter Sunday.

The exchange, which lasted just a few minutes, "offered an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings", the Vatican press office said.

Pope Francis, who is recovering from a serious case of double pneumonia, presented Vance with three chocolate Easter eggs for his children, along with rosaries and a Vatican necktie.

Questa mattina, poco dopo le 11:30, a Casa Santa Marta, #PapaFrancesco ha avuto un breve incontro privato con il Vice Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, J. D. #Vance. @JDVance @VP

L’incontro, durato alcuni minuti, ha dato modo di scambiarsi gli auguri nel giorno di Pasqua pic.twitter.com/LwwTHtA78p— L'Osservatore Romano (@oss_romano) April 20, 2025

The meeting came amid tensions following the 88-year-old pontiff's recent criticism of the immigration policies of US president Donald Trump.

The encounter occurred on the final day of a three-day visit to Rome by Vance, accompanied by his wife and three young children, over the Easter weekend.

Following his lightning meeting with Vance, the pope appeared on the balcony of St Peter's for his traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing - to the city and the world - which he dedicated to calls for peace worldwide, for global disarmament and for the release of prisoners.

Francis then delighted the crowds in St Peter's Square by touring the piazza in the popemobile.

#Pasqua #PapaFrancesco

MESSAGGIO URBI ET ORBI DEL SANTO PADRE FRANCESCO

Piazza San Pietro in Vaticano pic.twitter.com/ASXkuLWl92— L'Osservatore Romano (@oss_romano) April 20, 2025

Vance held talks on Saturday with the Vatican's secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for relations with states and international organisations.

The conversation, described as "cordial" by the Vatican press office, saw "an exchange of opinions" over current international conflicts, with "particular attention focused on migrants, refugees and those in prison."

Vance, who converted to Catholicism six years ago, attended the Vatican's Good Friday service at St Peter's and also held talks with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

The US vice president left Rome on Sunday evening to begin his first official visit to India, scheduled from 21-24 April.

Photo Vatican Media