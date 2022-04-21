Happy birthday Rome! Eternal City celebrates 2,775 years today

Rome marks Natale di Roma on 21 April.

Rome celebrates 2,775 years today, 21 April, in a popular birthday tradition called Natale di Roma.

The annual celebration - known in ancient times as Dies Romana or Romaia - is based on the legendary founding of Rome by Romulus in 753 BC.

The Eternal City marks its birthday in 2022 with historical re-enactments of ancient Roman rituals and gladiator fights, which will be open to the public for the first time in two years after Italy recently eased its covid-19 restrictions.

Most of the action will take place at the Circus Maximus, from 21-24 April, where visitors of all ages can enjoy the free spectacles staged by the Gruppo Storico Romano historical dramatic society.

The four-day programme of events and workshops culminates in the costumed parade from the Circus Maximus, via the Colosseum, at 10.30 on Sunday morning.

To celebrate Natale di Roma the city opens its municipal museums - including the Capitoline Museums, the archaeological area of the Circus Maximus and the Mausoleum of Augustus - for free on 21 April.

Natale di Roma also sees the reopening of the city's rose garden, or Roseto Comunale, on the Aventine Hill.

Happy birthday Rome!

