21.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 21 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday
News Religion Top stories

Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pontiff served 12 years at helm of Catholic Church.

Pope Francis died in the Vatican on 21 April, Easter Monday, aged 88.

The news was announced by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said in the announcement.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized."

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

The Argentine pontiff recently spent five weeks in hospital battling double pneumonia.

Francis made his last public appearance at St Peter's on Easter Sunday when he wished the crowds a happy Easter, before touring the piazza in the popemobile.

Francis served as pope for almost 12 years, after his election on 13 March 2013 following the shock resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI.

The pope, who had part of one lung removed in his 20s and had battled health problems for many years, was admitted to the Gemelli on 14 February.

In recent years the pontiff was hospitalised several times at the Gemelli where he was treated in a 10th-floor suite reserved exclusively for popes.

The pope's death comes during the Vatican's Jubilee Year, a major religious event held in Rome every quarter century.

This is a developing news story...

Photo credit: Riccardo De Luca - Update / Shutterstock.com.

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Loyola
Loyola
Loyola
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Loyola

More like this
Related

Religion

What Happens When a Pope Dies, Traditions and Transition

Manuela Londoño Trujillo Manuela Londoño Trujillo -
Religion

Easter 2025: Rome church services in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter in Rome: Via Crucis ceremony at Colosseum on Good Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis to visit Rome jail to mark Holy Thursday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican marks 20 years since death of Pope John Paul II

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican's Holy Week and Easter schedule for 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis leaves hospital and returns to Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis set to appear at hospital window to give blessing

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -