Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday

Pontiff served 12 years at helm of Catholic Church.

Pope Francis died in the Vatican on 21 April, Easter Monday, aged 88.

The news was announced by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said in the announcement.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized."



“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/jUIkbplVi2 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

The Argentine pontiff recently spent five weeks in hospital battling double pneumonia.

Francis made his last public appearance at St Peter's on Easter Sunday when he wished the crowds a happy Easter, before touring the piazza in the popemobile.

Francis served as pope for almost 12 years, after his election on 13 March 2013 following the shock resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI.

The pope, who had part of one lung removed in his 20s and had battled health problems for many years, was admitted to the Gemelli on 14 February.

In recent years the pontiff was hospitalised several times at the Gemelli where he was treated in a 10th-floor suite reserved exclusively for popes.

The pope's death comes during the Vatican's Jubilee Year, a major religious event held in Rome every quarter century.

This is a developing news story...

Photo credit: Riccardo De Luca - Update / Shutterstock.com.