Rome reopens Rose Garden on 21 April

Rose garden opens for 2022 edition of Natale di Roma.

Rome will reopen the Roseto Comunale, the municipal rose garden on the Aventine Hill, to mark the city's 2,775th birthday on Thursday 21 April.

The annual event, known as Natale di Roma, is based on the legendary founding of Rome by Romulus in 753 BC.

Located on the eastern side of the Aventine hill overlooking the Circus Maximus, the rose garden can be visited during the normal opening hours of 08.30-19.30.

The garden is divided into two sections: the higher section features a collection of classic specimens while the lower garden contains the roses reserved for the Premio Roma, the prestigious international contest to judge the most beautiful rose in the capital.

The 2022 edition of the competition will be held on 21 May.  

The higher part of the gardens will be open to the public every day from 21 April until 12 June, with the entire garden open to visitors daily from 21 May until 12 June.

The garden hosts about 1,100 varieties of botanical, ancient and modern roses from all over the world.

There is no charge for visiting the rose garden. For full details see city website.

Photo credit: Boris-B / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Via di Valle Murcia, 6, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome reopens Rose Garden on 21 April

Via di Valle Murcia, 6, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76783
