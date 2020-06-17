Ischia: La Mortella Gardens reopen to tourists

The famed gardens of La Mortella reopen with new visitor rules.

La Mortella on the island of Ischia has reopened its doors to tourists and garden-lovers, with health precautions in place due to the covid-19 crisis.

Visitors to the gardens, located off the coast of Naples, are obliged to wear masks, maintain social distancing and reserve their visit in advance.

An oasis of tropical and Mediterranean plants, the gardens were created in 1958 by Susana Walton, the wife of English composer Sir William Walton.

La Mortella is divided into two areas: the valley garden and the hill garden. The valley, designed by celebrated English landscape architect Russell Page, is shady, luxuriant and tropical whilst the hill, designed by Lady Walton, is sunny and Mediterranean. The garden design takes advantage of the sea views and is enriched by fountains.

La Mortella is also known for organising open-air concerts of classical music in its Greek Theatre which overlooks the sea.

The gardens can be visited on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10.00-19.00.

To book your visit tel. 081986220 and for full details see La Mortella website.

Cover photo: Mazerath / Shutterstock.com