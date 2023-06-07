Rome to keep Rose Garden open until 17 June

Rome's rose garden to stay open an extra week.

Rome has extended by one week the closure of the Roseto Comunale, the municipal rose garden on the Aventine Hill, keeping it open until 17 June.

The garden, which opened on 21 April to mark the city's 2,776th birthday, had been scheduled to close on 11 June but due to large numbers of visitors the city decided to keep it open an extra week.

To city is staging two theatrical performances "inspired by the world of roses" on Saturday 10 June at 17.00 and on Saturday 17 June at 18.00. On both days the Roseto will close its gates at 21.00, according to the city website.

Rome’s rose garden is in full bloom, a beautiful oasis on the Aventine Hill. pic.twitter.com/1g9BzpwYlP — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) May 22, 2023

Located on the eastern side of the Aventine hill overlooking the Circus Maximus, the rose garden is open for free every day from 08.30 to 19.30.

The garden is divided into two sections: the higher section features a collection of classic specimens while the lower garden contains the roses reserved for the Premio Roma, the prestigious international contest to judge the most beautiful rose in the capital.

The Roseto hosts about 1,200 varieties of botanical, ancient and modern roses from all over the world.

There is no charge for visiting the rose garden and reservations are not required.

For full details, including the possibility of booking a guided tour, see city website.

Photo Wanted in Rome, 1 June 2023