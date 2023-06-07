23.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 07 June 2023
Italy's news in English
News Religion

Pope Francis to undergo surgery in Rome hospital

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pontiff admitted to Gemelli hospital in Rome.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday to undergo intestinal surgery and is expected to be hospitalised for several days, the Vatican said.

The pontiff, 86, is to have abdominal surgery to treat an intestinal blockage, two years after he underwent colon surgery at the same hospital.

The Vatican said that Pope Francis would be put under general anesthesia for the operation which is scheduled early on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wedneday morning, Francis appeared as usual at his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square, a day after he had a check-up at the Gemelli.

Earlier this year the pontiff, who had part of one lung removed in his 20s, was hospitalised for three days at the Gemelli where he was treated for bronchitis.

The pope suffers from mobility problems and has used a wheelchair in public for the past year.

Photo credit: giulio napolitano / Shutterstock.com

