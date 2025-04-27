How to visit Pope Francis' tomb in Rome

Pope Francis is buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore or St Mary Major.

Faithful and pilgrims can visit the tomb of Pope Francis in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore starting from Sunday 27 April, the day after his funeral in the Vatican.

The papal basilica, also known as St Mary Major, is located in the Esquilino area of Rome near Termini train station.

The church is open every day from 07.00 to 19.00, with last entry at 18.30, and admission is free.

Francis, who has become the first pope in more than 120 years to be buried outside St Peter's, was particularly devoted to the church which he visited before and after his travels to pray to the Marian icon of the Salus Populi Romani.

Tomb of Pope Francis

In accordance with his final wishes, Francis is buried in a simple tomb "without particular decoration".

The tomb is made of marble from the northern Italian region of Liguria, from where his maternal great-grandfather, Vincenzo Sivori, emigrated to Argentina in the 19th century.

Pope Francis' tomb. Photo Vatican Media.

Francis' tomb bears the inscription of his papal name in Latin - “Franciscus” - and a reproduction of his pectoral cross.

The tomb is located in the left nave, between the Pauline Chapel - where his beloved Salus Populi Romani icon is located - and the Sforza Chapel.

How to get to Pope Francis' tomb by public transport

Rome's central Termini station is located a few blocks away from the basilica, and is connected to the Metro A and B/B1 subway lines as well as the regional railways FL4, FL5, FL6, FL7 and FL8.

The following bus lines also stop near the basilica: C3, 16, 70, 71, 75, 105, 117 (not on holidays), 150F, 360, 514, 590, 649 and 714.

Dedicated to the Virgin Mary, Santa Maria Maggiore is one of the four major papal basilicas as well as one of the Seven Pilgrim Churches of Rome.

Photo credit: Kyle J Little / Shutterstock.com.