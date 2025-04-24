17.8 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 24 April 2025
Italy's news in English
  3. St Peter's stays open all night as crowds pay respects to Pope Francis
News Religion

St Peter's stays open all night as crowds pay respects to Pope Francis

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Queues around the clock as mourners flock to St Peter's.

The Vatican kept the doors of St Peter's Basilica open all night on Wednesday to cope with the huge crowds of mourners lining up to see Pope Francis lying in state.

The basilica had been scheduled to close at midnight however due to higher-than-expected number of mourners it stayed open until 05.30, closing briefly for cleaning before reopening again at 07.00.

There were reports of people spending eight hours or more waiting in the queues into Piazza San Pietro.

The faithful have until 19.00 on Friday evening to pay their respects to Pope Francis whose body was transferred to St Peter's in an open coffin on Wednesday morning.

The pope's funeral will take place in St Peter's Square on Saturday at 10.00, presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

World leaders, cardinals and crowds of pilgrims are expected to attend the funeral after which Pope Francis will be entombed in the Rome basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore or St Mary Major.

Italy has declared five days of national mourning for Pope Francis, as Rome boosts its public transport services to cope with the extra crowds.

Photo credit: fabfromrome / Shutterstock.com.

