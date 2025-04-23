World leaders and pilgrims flock to Rome for funeral of Pope Francis

Tens of thousands of pilgrims flock to Rome ahead of papal funeral.

Dozens of world leaders are expected to arrive in Rome this week to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at St Peter's Square in the Vatican on Saturday 26 April.

US president Donald Trump, UK prime minister Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky are among the leaders to have confirmed their attendance.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni cancelled a planned visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakistan this weekend in order to attend the funeral of Papa Francesco.

Other leaders expected in the Vatican on Saturday morning include German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Argentina president Javier Milei.

King Charles, who met Pope Francis just two weeks ago, will be represented by his son Prince William. Other royals attending the funeral include King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

The European Union will be represented by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Antonio Costa and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose foreign travel is limited by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, will not be attending the funeral, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Around 200,000 people are expected at St Peter's for the pope's funeral, according to an estimate that emerged on Tuesday during a public order and security meeting chaired by Italy's interior Matteo Piantedosi, news agency ANSA reports.

Ahead of the funeral, the faithful can pay their final respects to the late pontiff whose body will lie in state in St Peter's Basilica, with the following opening times: Wednesday from 11.00 until midnight; Thursday from 07.00 to midnight; and Friday from 07.00 to 19.00.

Following the funeral in St Peter's, Pope Francis will be buried in Rome's Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, or St Mary Major, in accordance with his final wishes.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.