Tue, 22 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Italy to switch off Colosseum lights as mark of respect for Pope Francis

By: Wanted in Rome

Italian culture ministry pays tribute to Francis.

Rome's Colosseum will be plunged into darkness on Tuesday night as a "sign of mourning" for Pope Francis who died on Monday aged 88, Italy's culture ministry has announced.

The symbolic gesture, starting from 20.00, is a homage to the late pontiff "and his tireless commitment to peace, dialogue and human dignity", the ministry said in a statement.

Italy has declared five days of national mourning as Vatican and Rome authorities make arrangements for the papal funeral on Saturday.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

