Italy to switch off Colosseum lights as mark of respect for Pope Francis

Italian culture ministry pays tribute to Francis.

Rome's Colosseum will be plunged into darkness on Tuesday night as a "sign of mourning" for Pope Francis who died on Monday aged 88, Italy's culture ministry has announced.

The symbolic gesture, starting from 20.00, is a homage to the late pontiff "and his tireless commitment to peace, dialogue and human dignity", the ministry said in a statement.

Italy has declared five days of national mourning as Vatican and Rome authorities make arrangements for the papal funeral on Saturday.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.