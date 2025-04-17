Italy's President Mattarella leaves hospital after pacemaker operation

Mattarella returns to Quirinale Palace in Rome.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella was discharged from Rome's Santo Spirito hospital on Thursday morning after undergoing pacemaker surgery on Tuesday night.

Mattarella, 83, returned to the Quirinale presidential palace where he is expected to convalesce over Easter before resuming his official duties next week.

The Quirinale has stressed that the operation had been scheduled in advance and that the president's medical condition was not a cause for concern.

The hospitalisation of Italy's head of state prompted a flurry of get-well-soon wishes from Italian political leaders including premier Giorgia Meloni who wrote on X: "Italy awaits him soon, with the strength and dedication of always."

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.