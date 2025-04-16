Vance to meet Italy premier Meloni and Vatican's Cardinal Parolin during Rome visit

Vance's visit to Rome will coincide with Easter.

US vice president JD Vance is to meet the Vatican's secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin during his upcoming visit to Italy, the White House confirmed on Wednesday.

Vance will discuss economic and geopolitical priorities with Italian premier Giorgia Meloni on Friday following her return from Washington for tariff talks with US president Donald Trump.

The Italy visit by Vance, who converted to Catholicism six years ago, coincides with Easter however it is not clear whether he will participate in the Vatican's ceremonies for Holy Week.

It is also unclear if Vance will meet with Pope Francis, who is recovering from pneumonia after a recent five-week hospital stay, but who received King Charles and Queen Camilla in a brief private audience last week.

Earlier this year Francis criticised the Trump administration's immigration policies in a letter to the US Catholic bishops.

Vance, who will be accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children, will travel to India after the Rome trip where he will meet prime minister Narendra Modi.

Photo credit: Phil Mistry / Shutterstock.com.