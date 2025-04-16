23.1 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 16 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCI 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vance to meet Italy premier Meloni and Vatican's Cardinal Parolin during Rome visit
News Politics

Vance to meet Italy premier Meloni and Vatican's Cardinal Parolin during Rome visit

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Vance's visit to Rome will coincide with Easter.

US vice president JD Vance is to meet the Vatican's secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin during his upcoming visit to Italy, the White House confirmed on Wednesday.

Vance will discuss economic and geopolitical priorities with Italian premier Giorgia Meloni on Friday following her return from Washington for tariff talks with US president Donald Trump.

The Italy visit by Vance, who converted to Catholicism six years ago, coincides with Easter however it is not clear whether he will participate in the Vatican's ceremonies for Holy Week.

It is also unclear if Vance will meet with Pope Francis, who is recovering from pneumonia after a recent five-week hospital stay, but who received King Charles and Queen Camilla in a brief private audience last week.

Earlier this year Francis criticised the Trump administration's immigration policies in a letter to the US Catholic bishops.

Vance, who will be accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children, will travel to India after the Rome trip where he will meet prime minister Narendra Modi.

Photo credit: Phil Mistry / Shutterstock.com.

RCI 724 x 450
Northlands
Northlands
Northlands
RCI 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Politics

Italy's leaders wish President Mattarella a speedy recovery after pacemaker surgery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's Meloni to host Vance in Rome after visiting Trump

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's Meloni to hold tariff talks with Trump

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's Salvini retains Lega leadership until 2029

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Musk talks tariffs at Italy's Lega congress

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's Meloni holds emergency talks in the wake of Trump tariffs

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's Meloni says Trump tariffs are 'wrong'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

JD Vance plans Easter visit to Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -