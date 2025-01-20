Pope Francis slams Trump's migrant deportation plans

Pontiff was guest of Italian TV show for third time.

Pope Francis criticised US President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to expel undocumented migrants en masse as a “calamity", during an interview on Italian television on Sunday.

The pontiff, a guest of the popular chat show Che Tempo Che Fa, was asked about Trump's reported plans for a large-scale deportation of migrants living in the US without permission.

“If it is true, it will be a calamity, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay" - the pontiff said - "It won’t do. This is not the way to solve things."

“Trump vuole iniziare l’espulsione dei migranti irregolari”

“Se è vero, sarà una disgrazia perché fa pagare ai poveri disgraziati il conto dello squilibrio”.



Trump, who will be inaugurated as US president on Monday, has vowed to carry out the largest deportation programme in American history.

In 2017 Francis said society should build bridges instead of walls, in what was widely interpreted as a thinly-veiled criticism of Trump's plan to build a fence along the US border with Mexico.