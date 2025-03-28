Vatican's Holy Week and Easter schedule for 2025

Holy Week liturgies leading up to Easter begin with Palm Sunday on 13 April.

The Vatican on Thursday released its programme of Holy Week and Easter liturgies, amid uncertainty over the possible presence of Pope Francis.

The programme does not state who will preside or be the main celebrant and makes no mention of the 88-year-old pontiff who continues to convalesce following his battle with double pneumonia.

Francis was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Sunday, after five weeks, and returned to his Vatican residence at Casa Santa Marta where he is to spend "at least two months" resting, on doctors' orders.

The Vatican press office told the Catholic News Service that it would be necessary to "see the improvements in the pope's health in the coming weeks to assess his possible presence, and on what terms, at the rites of Holy Week."

In previous years the pope has marked Holy Thursday by visiting jails where he has performed the foot-washing ritual, bathing the feet of prisoners.

There is a chance that Francis may impart the Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi blessing, which is included on the 2025 programme.

The blessing is traditionally given by the pope from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica on Easter Sunday, and cannot be delegated to anyone else, although it could be delivered in a different format such as a live-stream video.

2025 Holy Week schedule

13 April: Palm Sunday. The liturgical programme leading up to Easter Sunday begins with Palm Sunday Mass at 10.00 in St Peter's Square.

17 April: Holy Thursday. There will be a Chrism Mass at 09.30 on Holy Thursday, in St Peter's Basilica.

18 April: Good Friday. The Celebration of the Passion of the Lord will be held in St Peter’s at 17.00.

The Via Crucis or Way of the Cross will take place at 21.15 on 18 April at the Colosseum. This solemn candle-light procession - a tradition which dates to the 18th century and was revived in 1964 - attracts thousands of faithful who listen to meditations re-enacting Christ's crucifixion.

19 April: Holy Saturday. The Easter Vigil Mass in St Peter's Basilica will take place at 19.30 on Holy Saturday.

20 April: Easter Sunday. Mass will be celebrated in St Peter's Square at 10.30, followed by the Urbi et Orbi blessing.

For full details of the Vatican's liturgical programe see the official website.

Photo credit: Riccardo De Luca - Update / Shutterstock.com.