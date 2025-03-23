19.4 C
Sun, 23 March 2025
Italy's news in English
News Religion

Pope Francis leaves hospital and returns to Vatican

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Francis makes first public appearance after 38 days in Rome hospital.

Pope Francis on Sunday was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he had spent the past five weeks battling double pneumonia, and returned to his Vatican residence.

Shortly before leaving aboard a white Fiat 500 just after midday, the 88-year-old pontiff appeared briefly on the 10th-floor balcony of his hospital suite to greet and bless the crowds assembled below.

In his first public appearance since being hospitalised on 14 February, a smiling pope offered his thanks to everyone, in particular "the lady with the yellow flowers", before giving a thumbs up sign and being wheeled back inside.

Francis then returned to his Casa Santa Marta residence where he will partially continue medical treatment and undergo a period and convalescence for "at least two months", according to Dr Sergio Alfieri, head of the medical team that treated the pope at the Gemelli.

"The good news that the whole world is waiting for is that tomorrow the Holy Father is being discharged, he will return to Santa Marta", Alfieri told reporters at a news briefing on Saturday evening, describing the pope's clinical condition as "stable".

