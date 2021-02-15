Italian language courses in Rome

List of best Italian language courses for English speakers in Rome

Moving to a new city can be a stressful lifestyle change, and especially daunting when the local residents don’t speak your language. The best way to learn a language is to completely immerse yourself in it, by interacting with locals, however for English speakers in Rome there are many places to help you pick up Italian even faster.

To really get an edge on your Italian speaking and comprehension, Italian schools throughout Rome offer a range of courses to suit all needs. Although the courses vary in price, quality and accessibility there is always a perfect fit for everyone.

Scuola Leonardo da Vinci

One of the most popular and well known language schools in Rome is Scuola Leonardo Da Vinci in Piazza dell’Orologio. The courses on offer range from extensive, one-on-one, cultural and professional. Prices at Leonardo Da Vinci start at €210 per week, decreasing by about €20 for each week added on. Piazza dell'Orologio 7, www.scuolaleonardo.com.

Dilit

Another classic location is the Dilit Italian School in Rome. Dilit was one of the first centres for foreign students hoping to learn Italian and was founded in 1974 as part of the International House group. The school is in a great location for travellers, close to Termini station, in a modern and spacious building on a quiet street. Dilit also puts an emphasis on building relationships and creating a community between classmates as well as between students and teachers. It offers social events and facilitates friendships. Aside from Italian, it also offers English and German lessons. Via Marghera 22, www.dilit.it.

ItaliaIdea

Similar to Dilit, Italiaidea offers fun, hands-on ways to learn Italian. This language school can be found at two locations in the city, on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II and nearby Piazza della Cancelleria. Prices start at €200 per week. Classes range from beginner to extensive and often include guided visits to museums and historic sites in Rome. The school takes its students out to apply their Italian at dinners, aperitivi, cooking lessons, wine tastings, cinemas and more. The prices for classes at Italiaidea depend on the type of course and the number of weeks, starting at €190 a week for group lessons. You can also pay per hour for one-on-one lessons, starting at €48. Italiaidea includes entrance fees and student visa fees. Corso Vittorio Emanuele II 184. www.italiaidea.com.

Ciao Italia

If you are close to the Monti district area then you might want to check out Ciao Italia, an Italian cultural and linguistic centre. They offer all kind of courses, individual and group ones. In the day or in the evening. They also offer special discounts for Wanted in Rome Card holders. Via delle Frasche 5, www.ciao-italia.it.

Berlitz

This list would'nt be complete without mentioning the famous Berlitz language school. The language school offers a comprehensive portfolio of all programs that include individual and group courses, both face to face and online for adults. Mother tongue instructors teach a vast selection of languages including English, Italian, French, German and Spanish. You can find your closest Berlitz school at www.berlitz.it.