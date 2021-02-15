Italian language courses in Rome

List of best Italian language courses for English speakers in Rome

Moving to a new city can be a stressful lifestyle change, and especially daunting when the local residents don’t speak your language. The best way to learn a language is to completely immerse yourself in it, by interacting with locals, however for English speakers in Rome there are many places to help you pick up Italian even faster.

To really get an edge on your Italian speaking and comprehension, Italian schools throughout Rome offer a range of courses to suit all needs. Although the courses vary in price, quality and accessibility there is always a perfect fit for everyone.

Scuola Leonardo da Vinci

One of the most popular and well known language schools in Rome is Scuola Leonardo Da Vinci in Piazza dell’Orologio. The courses on offer range from extensive, one-on-one, cultural and professional. Prices at Leonardo Da Vinci start at €210 per week, decreasing by about €20 for each week added on. Piazza dell'Orologio 7, www.scuolaleonardo.com

Dilit

Another classic location is the Dilit Italian School in Rome. Dilit was one of the first centres for foreign students hoping to learn Italian and was founded in 1974 as part of the International House group. The school is in a great location for travellers, close to Termini station, in a modern and spacious building on a quiet street. Dilit also puts an emphasis on building relationships and creating a community between classmates as well as between students and teachers. It offers social events and facilitates friendships. Aside from Italian, it also offers English and German lessons. Via Marghera 22, www.dilit.it

ItaliaIdea

Similar to Dilit, Italiaidea offers fun, hands-on ways to learn Italian. This language school can be found at two locations in the city, on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II and nearby Piazza della Cancelleria. Prices start at €200 per week. Classes range from beginner to extensive and often include guided visits to museums and historic sites in Rome. The school takes its students out to apply their Italian at dinners, aperitivi, cooking lessons, wine tastings, cinemas and more. The prices for classes at Italiaidea depend on the type of course and the number of weeks, starting at €190 a week for group lessons. You can also pay per hour for one-on-one lessons, starting at €48. Italiaidea includes entrance fees and student visa fees. Corso Vittorio Emanuele II 184. www.italiaidea.com

Ciao Italia

Ciao Italia

 If you are close to the Monti district area then you might want to check out Ciao Italia, an Italian cultural and linguistic centre. They offer all kind of courses, individual and group ones. In the day or in the evening. They also offer special discounts for Wanted in Rome Card holders. Via delle Frasche 5, www.ciao-italia.it

Berlitz

 This list would'nt be complete without mentioning the famous Berlitz language school. The language school offers a comprehensive portfolio of all programs that include individual and group courses, both face to face and online for adults. Mother tongue instructors teach a vast selection of languages including English, Italian, French, German and Spanish. You can find your closest Berlitz school at www.berlitz.it

RELATED ARTICLES

Online University courses in Italy
Education

Online University courses in Italy

Rome's Sapienza University elects female rector for first time in 700 years
Education

Rome's Sapienza University elects female rector for first time in 700 years

An interview with Isaac Driver, headmaster at St. Thomas’s International School in Viterbo

An interview with Isaac Driver, headmaster at St. Thomas’s International School in Viterbo

'Are you black or are you dirty?' Italy's racist school books

'Are you black or are you dirty?' Italy's racist school books

Italy: Rome school at centre of sexism row over miniskirts
Education

Italy: Rome school at centre of sexism row over miniskirts

Italy’s oldest student celebrates degree at 96
Education

Italy’s oldest student celebrates degree at 96

Dr. Kristen DiMatteo appointed new head at the American Overseas School of Rome
Education

Dr. Kristen DiMatteo appointed new head at the American Overseas School of Rome

Rome: La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy
Education

Rome: La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy

The American University of Rome names new President
Education

The American University of Rome names new President

Chris Smalling visits St Stephen's School Rome
Education

Chris Smalling visits St Stephen's School Rome

Wanted in Rome Junior: Romeo and Juliet
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: Romeo and Juliet

Interview with principal of St George's British International School, Rome
Education

Interview with principal of St George's British International School, Rome

Fulbright alumni gather at historic event in Rome
Education

Fulbright alumni gather at historic event in Rome

Rome's La Sapienza rated top university in Italy
Education

Rome's La Sapienza rated top university in Italy

Wanted in Rome Junior: Rome's international schools prioritise reduction of plastic
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: Rome's international schools prioritise reduction of plastic