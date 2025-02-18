14.3 C
News Education

Engineering Management Program at Temple Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Temple University is expanding its global academic offerings by introducing a progra for students pursuing a Master of Science in Engineering Management. This will allow students to start their studies at Temple's Rome Campus and complete their degree at the university's main campus in Philadelphia.

Program Structure and Flexibility

The MS in Engineering Management is a 30-credit graduate degree designed to bridge the gap between engineering and business disciplines. Students begin their journey in Rome, where they can complete six courses, totaling 12 credits, while immersing themselves in the rich cultural and historical context of the city.

The remaining credits are earned in Philadelphia, providing a seamless transition between international study environments.

Interdisciplinary Curriculum

The program's curriculum is a collaborative effort between Temple's College of Engineering and the Fox School of Business. It encompasses a range of subjects, including project management, financial management, and organizational leadership, equipping students with the skills necessary to ascend from technical roles to managerial positions. 

Cultural and Professional Enrichment

Studying in Rome offers students a unique opportunity to engage with more than 2,000 years of history, art, and culture. The campus's prime location adjacent to the iconic Spanish Steps enhances the educational experience, allowing for an immersive blend of academic and cultural exploration. 

Admission and Application

Prospective students interested in this program are encouraged to apply through Temple University's official channels. Detailed information regarding application requirements, deadlines, and program specifics can be found on the university's website. 

Temple Pre

