Shaping Global Education at Temple University Rome

Exploring Academia, Global Education, and the Future of Temple University Rome

With an impressive background in political science and European studies, the Dean of Temple University Rome has navigated a dynamic academic career that spans multiple continents. From research-focused beginnings to leadership roles in higher education, her journey reflects the evolving landscape of international education.

In this interview, Dean Emilia Zankina shares insights on the differences between US and European academic systems, the growing impact of study-abroad programs, and Temple Rome’s role in fostering cultural and intellectual exchange in one of the world’s most historic cities.

Q. You have an extensive academic background in political science and European studies. How did your journey lead you to the role of Dean at Temple University Rome?

A. Well, every road is winding, especially those that lead you far. I certainly did not envision being a Dean or being in management, educational or not. I was interested in doing research in political science and European studies, which I still do. But you get excited about projects and one thing leads to the next. Sooner or later, you end up taking initiative and getting recognition for that. This is how I started from being a PhD student to becoming Associate Director of the Center for Russian and East European Studies at the University of Pittsburgh and then Provost of the American University in Bulgaria. In academia many of us are amateurs when it comes to practicing management. One becomes a Dean because of their academic credentials and research record, but the actual work of a Dean has very little to do with one’s scientific interests and research. What one needs to understand, certainly, is academia and the academic environment, research, instruction, and education. But one also has a lot of just day-to-day operational items to deal with - and those you learn on the job. Over the years I accumulated such managerial experience that put me apart from other colleagues, and one thing led to the next… and here I am.

Q. Having worked in both the US and Europe, how do you compare the higher education systems of the two regions? What are the key differences that students and faculty should be aware of?

A. Those are two very different systems that are based on a very different approach and philosophy. The American education system is based on the idea of flexibility and choice and a liberal arts model for the most part, and therefore on instruction in many different disciplines, allowing the student to navigate their academic journey by picking not only a major but being able to have double majors, being able to switch majors, and being able to experience a lot of different disciplines in their course of study and in that way find what they're most passionate about. The European system is much more rigid. Different study tracks have set courses from the first year to graduation, with very little opportunity to switch, usually leading to having to start over should one wish to change their program of study. Recently, and especially after the Bologna Process and the Erasmus program which have been revolutionary in European higher education, you do see the idea of elective courses becoming more common, including being able to choose specialized tracks. Overall, it is still a much more rigid system. It is also an approach that is much more theoretically grounded, which explains why students coming from Europe have a much more solid theoretical background than American students. There is a lot of diversity too. If you look at Germany, if you look at the Netherlands, if you look at the Scandinavian countries, their education systems have a lot of elements of vocational training and hands-on experience. Italy and France are more traditional in that regard, but this is also changing, as universities here have been experimenting with all curriculum, mode of instruction, and more. The higher education systems of the US and Europe are two very different systems that value and reward different kinds of knowledge and different kinds of skills and produce students with very different outlooks. I do think that the mix of the two is a really positive experience. Students who may be able to spend some time in the US and some time in Europe probably get the best of both worlds.

Q. Temple University Rome has been a key academic institution in the city for almost 60 years. How has its role evolved, and what are your main priorities as Dean?

A. Temple University Rome started in 1966 as a program in art, art, history and architecture. And we have come a long way. Art remains part of our core identity because it is hard to be in Rome and not to study art. It is also a great benefit to students from all disciplines, regardless whether they study business, political science, computer science or biology, to come to Rome and study Italian and take an art course or an art history course. Art will always remain in our DNA. Since then we have grown and expanded tremendously both in terms of the number of disciplines and also in terms of the programs we offer and the age segments that we serve. Our main mission is to provide access, and access has several aspects. One certainly is cost, so we try to be affordable. We try to provide funding and scholarships to students as much as possible and to make this experience within reach regardless of the socio-economic background of students. Indeed, studying in Rome is no more expensive than studying in Philadelphia. Any student from Philadelphia could come without having to spend extra. Another aspect is the academic disciplines. We have students who are in disciplines such as engineering, computer science, public health, and biology who have very strict degree requirements and a list of courses that they must take in order to progress in their major - if they come here and they could not take those courses, that means that they would take longer to graduate and would have to pay more. So we have tried to develop tracks for students from various disciplines. We have not only grown the social sciences but also STEM disciplines in recent years, thus allowing more students to experience Rome, to have this benefit of studying abroad and learn about Italian culture, ancient Rome and beyond, while progressing in their major. Lastly, we have also expanded our education to all ages. We started adult study education with a program that started about five years ago and now attracts over 50 adults each year who come to study in Rome for four to six weeks with us. We also have pre-college programming for high school students here in Italy during the Fall and Spring terms and for students coming to Rome in the summer. This is also a major aspect of what we want to do and the way in which we want to grow.

Q. Many international students dream of studying abroad in Rome. What do you think makes the experience at Temple University Rome unique compared to other study-abroad programs?

A. There are many study abroad programs in Italy. There are over 150 American programs of different sizes and in different disciplines. What is unique about Temple Rome is that it is a multidisciplinary program. We have a mix of students from various disciplines, as well as from different institutions. Our program mixes Temple students with non-Temple University students coming to us from universities such as Duke, Holy Cross, Villanova, Chapman, you name it. So they have the opportunity not only to be abroad but to exit their bubble in every way. They are in a different country, in a different language environment with students that they don't know because they're from different majors and from different institutions. I think that this is what makes us really special and unique - just the sheer richness and diversity of our program.

We are also very fortunate this academic year to have a new location for our campus at Piazza di Spagna, a UNESCO World Heritage site. We are located right beneath the church Trinità dei Monti and next to the Spanish steps. This is a unique location for our students because a lot of our classes take place outside and being in the heart of the city makes it immediately accessible. Students do not need to waste time getting on a bus or walking to a site. They are right here in the heart of the city. It is also a campus that is very well connected with the metro stop right next door. So again, it is a very, very convenient location and truly unique.

Q. Rome is a city rich in history, culture, and politics. How does the university integrate the city itself into its curriculum and student life?

A. Rome is often misconceptualized as only the place of ancient ruins. I often hear, oh, we know Rome is wonderful but we want to see something more vibrant, more contemporary - we are not interested in just visiting churches and ancient sites. This view could not be further from the truth indeed. Rome is a big city, with 5 million people. There is a large percentage of immigrant communities here. There is everything in Rome. Certainly we are in the heart of the city and there is a lot of both ancient Roman and Renaissance monuments right next to us. But at the same time, it is a city that is vibrant, that is modern, that is thriving - and we make all of this part of the curriculum and the student experience. Students certainly visit a lot of the sites from the various historical periods. For example, those taking a course on fascist Italy visit the Flaminio neighborhood and the stadium. We also take students to refugee NGOs, to soup kitchens, to participate in clean ups around the city. We take them to the Order of Malta to donate clothes, and on academic excursions on weekends depending on the course they are taking. If a student is studying engineering, they get to go to Modena to the motor valley. If they are studying fashion, they travel to Milan, and for architecture they travel to Venice. For sociology, students go to Palermo, and for history they travel to Anzio and Nettuno and so forth. And in addition to that, our Italian classes, for example, have something called Cultural Labs that take students to a local market or to a museum and teach them to interact in real-life situations with Italians in Italian. So when students come here they are no longer tourists. Not only do they stay for a semester, at least, if not a year, but we put them in a condition that takes them out of the tourist flow. We show them places that are off the beaten path. We give them the skills to be locals, to feel local. And it is not surprising that many of them return. They develop a lifelong connection with Italy. They bring their families, they vacation in Italy. It becomes a lifelong love affair.

Q. What are the biggest challenges that international universities face in today’s globalized world, particularly in a city like Rome?

A. Studying internationally is not new, but it has become a lot more accessible and popular. And with this you also have the challenges of needing to serve a more diverse body of students, who need different types of support to be able to navigate a new situation. Unfortunately, we are also dealing with a very unstable context geopolitically. There are a lot of geopolitical tensions with two wars happening at the doorstep of Europe. This affects the way traveling internationally is perceived and the way foreigners are perceived. In Italy, for example, there are parties that have strong anti-immigration rhetoric. In America, there has also been a shift in priorities and rhetoric with more focus on America as opposed to the rest of the world. This certainly impacts what we do and how we do it. But I think this context makes it the more so important to study abroad. Studying abroad is the best instrument of cultural diplomacy that I have ever seen. There is no better way to contribute to peace in the world by bringing people together and having them learn about each other's cultures. I think that these kind of programs are really essential for the long-term partnership between Italy and the US and they build cohorts of people who cherish each other's cultures and company, generating a richness and exchange of experiences, ideas and affection through the generations.

Q. With AI and digital learning transforming education, how do you see the role of in-person, immersive study-abroad programs evolving?

A. We remember the Luddites who were burning books. We remember the calculator which was the end of studying math. We remember the computer and the video which were the end of spelling.We cannot stop progress in technology; we can embrace it and use it. AI is certainly changing everything we do in dramatic ways. In some ways it is making our lives easier because at the end of the day AI is a tool. Just like the computer is a tool and just like the calculator is a tool. It is a tool that we must use because it helps us but at the same time we cannot deny that any technological advancement profoundly changes how we live and how we communicate with each other. Few of us today could survive without a smartphone simply because you could not get into your bank account or even into your email because of various security systems. AI will lead to shifts not only in education but in the labor force. Certain professions will benefit from it while others will have aspects that will become obsolete. This is no different than the major changes we saw with industrialization. The digital age is another technological revolution that is profoundly changing our society. For the better in some ways but posing challenges and for the worse in other ways. Just like in any other previous major transformations of society we have no way of stopping it so we need to find a way to navigate it.

Q. Temple Rome has strong ties with the local community. Can you share any recent or upcoming initiatives that involve collaboration with the city or its institutions?



A. Absolutely. We have a wonderful and vibrant art gallery welcoming international and local artists, and the local community with about 8 to 10 shows a year. We also have a very vibrant internship program. Every semester our students are placed in various organizations from NGOs to legal studios, from magazines to art galleries, and they really immerse themselves in and contribute to this community. We also participate in various initiatives such as Race for the Cure, and provide volunteers for Domenica Ecologica in addition to clean ups around the city. We collaborate with other institutions. For example we often have events with John Cabot’s Guarini Institute of Public Affairs. I am also a member of the Istituto d’Affari Internazionali. We try to always participate in projects when possible in ways in which we can bring additional value. We are also very welcoming of the local community here, opening our campus to our partners and doing a number of events each year.

Q. Finally, what advice would you give to students who are considering studying in Rome but are hesitant about making the leap?

A. It is daunting to be sitting somewhere across the ocean and thinking of being alone in a city that you don't know, and where you don't speak the language. You may find it difficult to navigate simple tasks like getting on the bus or asking for directions because many things are different in another country. But I would say that courage is what moves the world forward. Courage is what helps a child learn how to walk. Courage is what helps someone who has never heard another language start learning it and speaking it. Courage is what helps us face difficult situations. And there isn't a better lesson in courage than taking yourself out of your comfort zone, going into a place that you don't know, immersing yourself and feeling completely out of place at first. That period fortunately is very short because Rome is a very welcoming place. But also looking at yourself from the outside in and getting a reflection of what you might look like to others and what you might learn about yourself. So I would say take the leap and take this lesson of courage. It really pays off.