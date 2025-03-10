Naples tears down Vela housing block of Gomorrah fame

Vela Gialla formed iconic backdrop to hit TV show Gomorrah.

Naples authorities on Monday embarked on a project to demolish one of the Vele housing blocks that have become notorious symbols of urban decay and organised crime in the southern Italian city.

The demolition of the Vela Gialla, in the drug-ridden Scampia suburb to the north of the city, took place in the presence of Naples mayor Gaetano Manfredi who hailed it as "a truly beautiful day".

Built between 1962 and 1975 as part of the seven-building Vele (Sails) residential complex, the Vela Gialla formed the backdrop to the hit TV show Gomorrah based on Roberto Saviano's book about the Naples-based Camorra mafia.

Four of the seven Vele blocks were demolished between 1997 and 2020, leaving three, including Vela Celeste where three people died and 11 were injured after a walkway collapsed last July. An investigation into the tragedy is ongoing.

The demolition operation is part of a major urban regeneration project to replace six of the Vele, whose sail-like design by Italian architect Franz Di Salvo was inspired by the pioneering Swiss-French architect and designer Le Corbusier.

Naples will build 12 new residential buildings to replace the six Vele blocks being demolished, with the Vela Celeste to undergo renovation works instead of being torn down.

Le Vele di Scampia photographed on the day of the demolition of the Vela Verde, 21 February 2020. Photo credit: Valerio brignola / Shutterstock.com.