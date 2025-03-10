17.9 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 10 March 2025
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Naples tears down Vela housing block of Gomorrah fame
News Naples local English news

Naples tears down Vela housing block of Gomorrah fame

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Vela Gialla formed iconic backdrop to hit TV show Gomorrah.

Naples authorities on Monday embarked on a project to demolish one of the Vele housing blocks that have become notorious symbols of urban decay and organised crime in the southern Italian city.

The demolition of the Vela Gialla, in the drug-ridden Scampia suburb to the north of the city, took place in the presence of Naples mayor Gaetano Manfredi who hailed it as "a truly beautiful day".

Built between 1962 and 1975 as part of the seven-building Vele (Sails) residential complex, the Vela Gialla formed the backdrop to the hit TV show Gomorrah based on Roberto Saviano's book about the Naples-based Camorra mafia.

Four of the seven Vele blocks were demolished between 1997 and 2020, leaving three, including Vela Celeste where three people died and 11 were injured after a walkway collapsed last July. An investigation into the tragedy is ongoing.

The demolition operation is part of a major urban regeneration project to replace six of the Vele, whose sail-like design by Italian architect Franz Di Salvo was inspired by the pioneering Swiss-French architect and designer Le Corbusier.

Naples will build 12 new residential buildings to replace the six Vele blocks being demolished, with the Vela Celeste to undergo renovation works instead of being torn down.

Le Vele di Scampia photographed on the day of the demolition of the Vela Verde, 21 February 2020. Photo credit: Valerio brignola / Shutterstock.com.

Temple ASAP
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Temple ASAP

More like this
Related

Naples local English news

Naples: A City That Embraces Love and Devotion

Morgan Rademacher Morgan Rademacher -
Naples local English news

Italy's Campi Flegrei struck by strong earthquakes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

Naples Suffers Toxic Air After New Year’s Fireworks

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

Blood of Naples saint Gennaro liquefies in recurring 'miracle'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

Naples mayor defends giant 'phallic' art installation

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

Best Museums in Naples

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

The Caravaggio Month in Naples

Amina Mamedova Amina Mamedova -
Naples local English news

Massive sinkhole in Naples swallows two cars

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -