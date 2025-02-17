14.7 C
News Naples local English news

Italy's Campi Flegrei struck by strong earthquakes

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Two 3.9 magnitude tremors felt in Naples.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck Campi Flegrei, a highly seismic area near the southern Italian city of Naples, in the early hours of Monday 17 February.

The earthquake’s hypocentre was located at a shallow depth of 2 km, with the epicentre just 5 km from Pozzuoli, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The tremor, which struck at 00:19 and was followed by several smaller quakes, was felt clearly in western Naples, causing concern among residents.

A similar 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck the same area on Sunday afternoon, which had its epicentre offshore from Pozzuoli at a depth of 2.5 km.

A few hours later two smaller tremors of magnitude 2.3 and 2.7 were also recorded.

In response to the flurry of seismic activity, Pozzuoli mayor Gigi Manzoni ordered the closure of schools on Monday to allow for structural safety inspections.

Italy’s civil protection department deployed volunteer emergency responders and set up temporary shelters for displaced residents in Pozzuoli, Bacoli and Naples.

The Campi Flegrei region is well known for high seismic and volcanic activity.

In recent years, scientists have observed an increase in both earthquake frequency and ground uplift, a phenomenon called bradyseism.

Last year the Italian government drew up emergency plans, allocating more than €500 million to make buildings in Campi Flegrei safe as well as being prepared for a possible mass evacuation.

