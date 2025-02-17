Russia slams Third Reich remarks by Italy’s president

Kremlin doubles down in attack on Mattarella.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Sunday said that Italian president Sergio Mattarella's comparison of modern-day Russia to Nazi Germany will not be "without consequences".

Zakharova was doubling down on her condemnation of the remarks made by Mattarella during an address at the University of Marseilles on 5 February.

In his speech, the Italian head of state drew parallels between "the Third Reich’s project in Europe" and "Russia's current aggression against Ukraine".

Zakharova on Friday condemned the "outrageous" comparison, slamming Mattarella’s comments as "offensive" and "blasphemous inventions", adding that Italy is a "country that knows first-hand what fascism truly is”.

There has been no official response from the president's office however sources said that Mattarella has urged people to read the text of his speech, news agency ANSA reported on Monday.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday expressed her "full solidarity, as well as that of the entire government" with Mattarella, noting that the president has always firmly condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Meloni, who described the "insults" from Zakharova as "an offence to the entire Italian nation", was joined by leaders across the Italian political spectrum in condemning the attack on Mattarella.