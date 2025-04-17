Faito Cable Car Tragedy: Four Dead, One Injured

Tragedy on the Faito Cable Car: Cabin Falls, Four Dead and One Seriously Injured

At the time of the accident, 16 people — a mix of tourists and staff — were on board the two cabins. Following the cable failure, both cabins were left suspended mid-air. Emergency systems activated immediately, blocking the cabins in place. While eleven passengers were safely evacuated from the cabin closer to the base station using harnesses and ropes, tragedy struck the cabin higher up the mountain.

After hours of frantic search efforts complicated by heavy fog, firefighters located the fallen cabin. On board were four tourists and an operator: only one survived, but with life-threatening injuries. The victims include Carmine Parlato, an EAV operator. The injured survivor was rushed to the Ospedale del Mare hospital in Naples under a red code emergency.

The accident prompted an immediate investigation by the Torre Annunziata Public Prosecutor’s Office, which placed the entire cableway under seizure. The system had reopened just a week earlier, with an inaugural run attended by the mayor of Castellammare di Stabia, Luigi Vicinanza.

“It appears the traction cable broke,” the mayor explained later in the day. “The emergency brake at the valley station worked, but not the one near the summit where the cabin was arriving.”

Visibility issues severely hampered rescue operations, with dense fog preventing helicopters from quickly identifying the fallen cabin. News of the severed communication with the mountain station cabin raised hopes that it was still suspended — hopes that were tragically dashed around 6 p.m., when Umberto De Gregorio, president of EAV, confirmed the cabin had crashed.

Regional president Vincenzo De Luca visited the site in the early evening, describing a “scene of devastation” and initially reporting three deaths and one missing person. Later, a fourth body was recovered.

The incident also disrupted the surrounding infrastructure. The broken cable fell onto the Circumvesuviana railway tracks between Pioppaino and Sorrento, forcing the closure of the Castellammare di Stabia station and nearby panoramic roads for safety reasons.

The Monte Faito cable car, inaugurated in 1952, had previously suffered a fatal accident in 1960 when a descending cabin detached and crashed onto railway tracks, killing four people, including a child.

“This is an unimaginable and unpredictable tragedy,” EAV president De Gregorio stated. He defended the decision to operate the cable car despite the day’s poor weather, noting that safety standards were rigorously applied and that closure due to wind conditions is typically assessed carefully.

In a statement, Massimo Aversa, secretary general of the Fit Cisl Campania, expressed condolences and called for immediate clarity: “Safety remains a topic too often discussed only after lives are lost. We must get answers quickly and ensure accountability for this unacceptable disaster.”

As investigations continue, the region mourns one of the most serious accidents in its recent history — and questions are being raised about the safety and maintenance of one of Campania’s most iconic transport systems.