Missing Scottish Tourist Found in Naples

Scottish Tourist Found Injured in Naples Hospital After Week-Long Disappearance

A week of worry and uncertainty has ended for the family of Robert Cadger, a Scottish tourist who went missing on March 10th in Naples and has now been located alive at a nearby hospital. During a visit to the ancient ruins of Pompeii, the 47-year-old became separated from his friend.

His family launched a desperate search and were immensely relieved when they received word that Robert was getting treated for multiple broken bones at a hospital in Naples. However, the events leading up to his hospitalization remain unclear.

Cadger planned a trip to Naples with his friends on March 8th to watch the football match between Napoli and Fiorentina. For Robert and his friends, this was meant to be a short boys' trip that combined football and sightseeing.

However, shortly after the Napoli vs. Fiorentina game, Robert went missing. He traveled to Pompeii with one of his friends. After getting separated, they agreed to meet at the entrance of the historical site, but Robert never showed up.

His friends grew deeply concerned when he failed to attend their night's accommodation. On March 11th, when he missed his return flight, his family discovered something was wrong. Robert's younger brother, Euan Cadger, told The Scottish Sun: "This is extremely out of character for Robert; he's old school, keeps to himself, and doesn't use social media, but he would never just vanish without a word. He's close to his 10-year-old daughter and always stays in touch with her, even when he's away. For him to drop off the radar like this is worrying."

With little information to work with, his family launched a search on social media and contacted local authorities for help. However, while authorities searched for Cadger, an earthquake struck Naples, temporarily halting the search efforts. Nonetheless, after a week of searching, he was finally found on March 17th in a Naples hospital.

According to doctors, he was admitted with multiple injuries, primarily broken bones. However, the circumstances involving the injuries remain private. Italian authorities have not released any information on when and where he was found. Now, his family faces a new challenge: ensuring his safe return home.

Multiple fundraisers have been launched online to cover medical expenses and flight costs, raising over £3,000 within the first few hours. His family contacted the British Consulate in Naples to arrange his safe return and local authorities to seek information about his condition and whereabouts during the seven days before his hospitalization. For now, his family is relieved and focused on ensuring he gets the necessary medical care before returning to Scotland.