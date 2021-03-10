Rome reopens pick-your-own tulip park

Rome's pick-your-own flower garden ready to welcome visitors from March to April.

Tulipark, which allows visitors to pick their own tulips for purchase, reopens in Rome on Friday 19 March and will remain open until April.

This year there will be around 360,000 tulips, from more than 100 different varieties, growing at the flower farm in the Prenestino-Labicano area of east Rome.

Due to Italy's covid-19 restrictions, visitors will have to purchase their tickets online and book their time slot in advance.

The 26,000-sqm Tulipark will be open daily from 09.00-18.00, probably until the second half of April, depending on the availability of its tulips.

The reopening of the park - on Festa del Papà, Italy's Father's Day - comes after it was forced to remain closed in 2020 due to Italy's nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The first edition of Tulipark in 2018 made headlines after the garden was devastated within 48 hours of opening. Visitors pulled 7,000 plants out of the ground - instead of cutting the flowers - before pocketing the bulbs to replant at home.

Organisers susbequently displayed rules explaining to the public how to pick the tulips properly, reminding visitors not to trample on the plants, not to dump flowers once they are picked, and to refrain from throwing litter and cigarette butts.

The flower garden can be found beside Villa De Sanctis on Via dei Gordiani 73. For full visiting information and updates see Tulipark website or Facebook page.

General Info

Address Via dei Gordiani, 73, 00177 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome reopens pick-your-own tulip park

Via dei Gordiani, 73, 00177 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74027
Previous article Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome plants hundreds of new roses in city's rose garden
Gardens

Rome plants hundreds of new roses in city's rose garden

Italy's Garden of Ninfa celebrates 100 years
Gardens

Italy's Garden of Ninfa celebrates 100 years

Ischia: La Mortella Gardens reopen to tourists
Gardens

Ischia: La Mortella Gardens reopen to tourists

Rome's Living Chapel made from plants and recycled material
Gardens

Rome's Living Chapel made from plants and recycled material

Rome's Botanic Garden: a semi-forgotten wonder
Gardens

Rome's Botanic Garden: a semi-forgotten wonder

Rome reopens rose garden
Gardens

Rome reopens rose garden

Gardens of Ninfa reopen after lockdown
Gardens

Gardens of Ninfa reopen after lockdown

Rome reopens Giardino degli Aranci
Gardens

Rome reopens Giardino degli Aranci

Dylan Thomas poetry in Gardens of Ninfa
Gardens

Dylan Thomas poetry in Gardens of Ninfa

Italy: Visit Ninfa Gardens virtually this Easter
Gardens

Italy: Visit Ninfa Gardens virtually this Easter

The story of Rome's rose garden
Gardens

The story of Rome's rose garden

Rome's Botanic Gardens open on Sundays
Gardens

Rome's Botanic Gardens open on Sundays

Rome suspends absentee city gardeners
Gardens

Rome suspends absentee city gardeners

Rome to spend €12 million sprucing up its parks
Gardens

Rome to spend €12 million sprucing up its parks

Guide to gardens around Rome
Gardens

Guide to gardens around Rome