Italy unions call off public transport strike on 1 April

Unions call off walkout on 1 April after reaching deal with Italy's transport ministry however the strike on 21 March goes ahead as planned.

A 24-hour public transport strike scheduled in cities across Italy on 1 April was called off late on Thursday after trade unions reached an agreement with the government.

The strike, which had been organised to demand the renewal of the national contract with workers in the public transport sector, had been set to affect local bus, subway and tram services in Italian cities.

However trade unions representing public transport workers, including Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Faisa Cisal and Ugl Fna, said on Thursday that their demands had been met.

The preliminary agreement, which involves 110,000 workers, provides for an immediate one-off payment of €500 and an average monthly increase of between €220 and €240, according to state broadcaster RAI.

The news comes as Italy faces another public transport strike, affecting local services in all cities, on Friday 21 March. This strike is going ahead as planned.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com.