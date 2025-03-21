13.6 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 21 March 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy unions call off public transport strike on 1 April
News Transport

Italy unions call off public transport strike on 1 April

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Unions call off walkout on 1 April after reaching deal with Italy's transport ministry however the strike on 21 March goes ahead as planned.

A 24-hour public transport strike scheduled in cities across Italy on 1 April was called off late on Thursday after trade unions reached an agreement with the government.

The strike, which had been organised to demand the renewal of the national contract with workers in the public transport sector, had been set to affect local bus, subway and tram services in Italian cities.

However trade unions representing public transport workers, including Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Faisa Cisal and Ugl Fna, said on Thursday that their demands had been met.

The preliminary agreement, which involves 110,000 workers, provides for an immediate one-off payment of €500 and an average monthly increase of between €220 and €240, according to state broadcaster RAI.

The news comes as Italy faces another public transport strike, affecting local services in all cities, on Friday 21 March. This strike is going ahead as planned.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Taco 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 21 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national train strike on Wednesday 19 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on 1 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 24 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bus strike on Thursday night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's Metro B line celebrates 70 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces 24-hour train strike on 25-26 January

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -