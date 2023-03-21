15.4 C
News Crime

Italy remembers innocent victims of mafia on 21 March

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Milan rally to recall innocent mafia victims.

Italy on Tuesday marks the Day of Remembrance for Innocent Victims of the Mafia, a national day held each year on 21 March.

Thousands of people from all over Italy are expected to attend a major anti-mafia rally in Milan, organised by the Libera and Avviso Pubblico organisations.

The procession will leave Corso Venezia at 09.00 before arriving in Piazza Duomo where the names of all the 1,069 innocent victims of the mafia will be read out.

The march will be led by more than 500 relatives of mafia victims who will be joined by various groups, associations and representatives of state institutions, trade unions, schools, culture and sport.

The founder and president of Libera, Father Luigi Ciotti, will give the final speech at the event which is supported by the city of Milan and the Lombardia region.

This year marks the 28th edition of the annual commemoration which has been recognised by the Italian state since 2017.

A national day but not a public holiday, this year's event comes two months after Italy's most-wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested in Sicily after 30 years on the run.

Address Corso Venezia, Milano MI, Italy

Italy remembers innocent victims of mafia on 21 March

Corso Venezia, Milano MI, Italy

