Three Shell Scam Exploits Tourists in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Three Shell Game: Scammers Target Rome during Jubilee

Bets start at €20, but some people end up losing hundreds. The three shell game, one of the oldest and most widespread street scams, is making a strong comeback in Rome, especially in the historic center and around Piazza di Spagna.

With the Jubilee underway and an increasing flow of tourists, the number of scammers operating in the city is rising every day.

An “Army” of Scammers

Authorities are already taking action to curb the phenomenon. Since October, at least 60 individuals have been identified and reported by the Carabinieri. In a recent operation across central districts and at Pincio, nine more people were stopped.

The scam follows a familiar pattern: a small group of fraudsters sets up a seemingly simple game. A small ball is placed under one of three shells (or cups), which are then shuffled quickly. The unsuspecting passerby, convinced they can guess the ball’s location, places a bet. But the trick is in the dealer’s sleight of hand, making it impossible to win. Meanwhile, other members of the group—pretending to be spectators or lucky winners—encourage tourists to participate.

A Growing Risk Ahead of the Jubilee

With millions of pilgrims expected for the Jubilee, this scam is likely to spread even further. Scammers prey on unaware tourists, who get caught up in the excitement and hope for an easy win—only to end up losing their money.

Authorities urge visitors to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. The Jubilee is meant to be an occasion for spiritual reflection and cultural appreciation, not an opportunity for fraudsters to cash in on tourists.

