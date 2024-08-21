31.6 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 21 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome burglar caught after stopping to read book
News Crime

Rome burglar caught after stopping to read book

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Burglar in Rome got distracted by book.

A burglar who broke into an apartment in Rome on Tuesday night was arrested after stopping in the middle of the robbery to read a book about Greek mythology.

The man, a 38-year-old Italian, gained access to the building in the Della Vittoria district from the balcony but became distracted after seeing a book on a bedside table.

However the owner of the property, a 71-year-old man, woke up and confronted the burglar who was reportedly sitting on a bed absorbed in the book.

The burglar then tried to escape from the same balcony but was arrested by police who arrived after being called by the owner.

Police found the man in possession of a bag of designer clothers, likely stolen earlier that night from another house.

The book in question, according to news outlet RomaToday, was Gli Dei alle sei. L'Iliade all'ora dell'aperitivo by Giovanni Nucci who examines The Iliad from the point of view of the gods while highlighting the interpretative power of the epic work to understand current events.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Crime

Italy steps up fight against pickpockets on subways

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

Italy remembers anti-mafia judge Borsellino on anniversary of murder

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

Rome court cuts jail terms of Americans over killing of Italian police officer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

Italy football legend Roberto Baggio victim of violent robbery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

Half a million euro worth of Bulgari jewels stolen in Rome robbery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

A brief history of Italy’s most powerful mobs

Margaret Kovick Margaret Kovick -
Crime

Italy remembers Innocent Victims of the Mafia on 21 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

Giulia Cecchettin: Schools in Italy to hold minute of silence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -